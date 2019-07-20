PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Following the rescue of two hikers in just the course of a morning, safety on the trails can come at unexpected times.
Sweltering, scorching days are when Doug Chandler is the most caring and cleverest.
Climbing the trails at Echo Canyon, he is shirtless with the question “Got Water?” plastered across his chest.
[WATCH: Phoenix man helps in the heat at Echo Canyon]
"(I wondered) wow do I advertise? And I thought this would get people's attention more than anything else," he says of the note on his chest.
Chandler is now a virtual Sherpa at Echo Canyon.
Four days a week, for months on end, he looks for hikers who may need some extra water and then moves in to help.
"I carry one (water bottle) for me,” he says. “I carry slightly smaller ones to give out and there's five others for that.”
Chandler has navigated Echo Canyon’s trails for two summers now; all on his own time and all under the sun.
"By the end of the hike, (the note on my chest) is barely legible, but still working for the moment," he says.
Chandler is doing his part at a dangerous time.
Just this weekend, there were two rescues within hours of each other.
Firefighters tell Arizona’s Family many rescue cases involve people who refuse to admit they're feeling weak.
They say the parental advice of never giving up, and to keep going, does not apply in scorching temperatures.
"The minute that you feel ill, head back down the mountain... because it not getting any better going up," says Todd Keller, Phoenix Fire.
According to Phoenix firefighters, both the people rescued should be okay.
For Chandler, though, his Sherpa days are not going away. Not at all.
He says he'll be out at Echo Canyon on water duty through the fall.
"Hydration and heat... that's not something you should push your limits right out of the gate. You should always be prepared," he says.
Me hero[huh]
Even if I was near imminent death, I wouldn't take a bottle from some body-painting sweaty dude.
