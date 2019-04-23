The City of Goodyear has commissioned public art on five of its traffic cabinets, investing $12,600 in the project.
Carson Grier was one of the artists chosen for the pilot program.
"Community artwork is awesome," Grier said. "You get to engage with the actual residents in the community."
He spent dozens of hours during weeks to complete his masterpiece.
"I hand cut and draw out each layer of these stencils, and they get sprayed individually," Grier said. "I wanted something that really gave that peace and love."
"It really does make the intersections brighter," said Guylene Ozlanski, the arts and culture coordinator for Goodyear.
She said they're investing in this for businesses and residents alike.
"One of the things they look for in a community when they move to a community is how it looks, the aesthetics of that," Ozlanski said.
They've even gotten calls from other west Valley cities asking how they did it. Grier said the more projects like this for local artists, the better.
"This gives you another avenue so people who don't necessarily go to galleries or art shows," Grier said.
