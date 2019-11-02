ELOY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - About 100 people attended a special ceremony to release Goodyear firefighter Austin Peck's ashes, two months after his death.
Austin died of job-related cancer in August. He was diagnosed with cancer in his nasal cavity in 2015.
"One day I was ending a visit to Austin’s hospital room. I sat down on the bed, and I leaned over his tired body, spoke into the bedsheets, hugging him for a while and saying, 'I wish there was something that I could do for you, Austin.' He had an answer. 'Just love me,'" said his father, Mark Peck, fighting back tears. "'Just love me, and take care of my wife and my kids, and take on my fight for my firefighter brothers and sisters.'"
Austin's family said they've been at war with insurance companies and the City of Goodyear for his cancer to be recognized as work-related. The Goodyear Fire Department is considering it a "line of duty" death.
"What day? What shift? What chemical gave you cancer?" Mark said. "The victims and families of your policy actions are falling out of the skies, literally today, to support justice and bring you down."
His family decided that skydiving was the best way to honor the firefighter while spreading his ashes from thousands of feet in the air.
"We're falling out of the skies for Austin's cause," he said.
His father released the ashes, while other family members joined in on the skydive, and many others watched from the ground.
"This is really great. To have it put together like this is just amazing. Austin would've been really proud," Mark said. "A lot of closure in this."