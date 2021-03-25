SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- At 79 years old, Bob Kurtz has more skills and athletic ability than a lot of people half his age. Thursday, he's proving it by setting a world record.
"I'm a range rat," said Kurtz. "I've been a range rat all my life. I like to hit balls."
People call him "Golf's Ironman." You'll even find superhero gear on his clubs, but his reputation goes beyond being good at the game.
"Bob is an amazing guy," said Joe Dulin, The Chief Philanthropy Officer for A New Leaf. "He's impressive as a golfer, but he's an even better person. He raises money for charity, really focused on kids. That's what's in his heart."
Thursday, Kurtz went to TopGolf Scottsdale to set a golfing world record while raising money for the non-profit, A New Leaf.
"Wonderful charity, fights homelessness, a family homelessness which is a great problem right now because of the after effects of the pandemic," said Kurtz.
Donors can pledge money for each drive, and proceeds help homeless families and veterans in the Valley.
"The agreement with New Leaf, and also to make it a world record, is to hit 1,000 golf drivers inside the 35 yard-wide grid, and all of them over 200 yards and to do it in a 12-hour period," said Kurtz.
The task may sound difficult, but Kurtz said he already has six world records.
"The biggest one, Guinness likes the most, is I've played 1,850 holes in one week," said Kurtz.
While we don't know yet if he adds another world record to his career, Kurtz has all the confidence in himself.
"I never tried an event I didn't think I could do," said Kurtz.