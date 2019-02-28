PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Great things and people come from all over the world.
Thailand is known as a beautiful country that's tranquil and peaceful. It's officially home for Grand Canyon University Golfer Siri Patchana, who took a leap of faith to come across the world to swing for the Lopes.
"I really love this place and walk around campus. I feel it's my place so we committed," said Patchana.
"I work a camp over there and I actually heard about her. One of the athletes we had on the team and they happened to be paired together. So it just kind of worked out," said GCU coach Lauren Giesecke.
Reserved and shy at first, Patchana needed time to adapt.
"It took me a while. I was just focusing on what I needed to do," said Patchana.
Her golf game needed a minimal adjustment period. Patchana's first year on campus was one for the scrapbook, winning the Western Athletic Conference Individual Title and leading the squad to its first team championship.
"And proven to myself that, you know, like, if I work hard enough, I can achieve whatever I want," said Patchana.
"Unbelievable! Skies the limit. She was just 18 years old and did that. Imagine you know, this year, next year, and another year on top of that," said Giesecke.
Year two, Patchana has no sense of comfort; she's pushing herself to get better with team goals in mind.
"Again to win WAC as a team and individual, and then go to regionals as a team. That's my goal right now," said Patchana.
Patchana has a really popular name. So much sometimes it gets confusing when people call for the other Siri when they need help on their phones.
"I'll be like, 'What is anybody call me?' That happens every time," said Patchana.
Ripping away, this real world Patchana takes it in stride. Accomplishing so much in such little time, she came to America with a purpose.
"My main goal right now is to be a professional golfer," said Patchana.
On track, Patchana is at ease. She has an extended family she's found a home at GCU.
"You know, this place is just perfect for me," said Patchana.
