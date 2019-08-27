GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - What started as a welfare call on a 94-year-old Glendale man has blossomed into a friendship. His son called Glendale police, asking them to convince him not to drive to Florida to his new assisted living facility alone. And one sergeant is making sure that doesn't happen.
"He's got three sons. I'm in Georgia, one's in Minnesota, one's in Florida, and none of us can talk any sense into him," said Howard Benson's son to a dispatcher.
One person could, though and it was Sgt. Jeff Turney.
"I knew he wasn't going to say no. He was going one way or another," Turney said.
After they got to talking, Sgt. Turney found out Benson is a World War II veteran.
"I was a radio radar operator on a medium patrol bomber," Benson said.
Turney is a veteran, too. There's just a minor gap between their service years.
"You were way out of the service before I was even born," Turney said to Benson.
So Turney decided, if Benson insisted on going, he would join.
"My son said, 'How long have you known this guy, Dad?' I said, 'Four hours,'" Turney said.
But that's all they needed to know it was going to be smooth sailing.
"Whenever you have a vet, you have a bond, a camaraderie you don't usually see on the outside," Benson said.
Just a couple of guys, taking a joyride across a country they love.
"The more you can do for others, the better it does for your own heart," Turney said.