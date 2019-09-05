GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- Pushing cars with your bare hands isn’t in the job description of a police officer, but that didn’t stop some Glendale guys on duty.
[WATCH: Glendale police officers help woman who had car trouble]
Pat Paduano said she was on her way to her doctor’s appointment Tuesday when her car started acting up.
“When I was driving, it was just getting worse and worse,” Paduano said.
She turned around, hoping to get home before her car died, but the car broke down in the middle of the road near 83rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road.
Luckily for Paduano, she was also right by a Glendale police station.
“We knew we had to get her car off the road. And the type of car she had isn’t conducive to using the push bumpers. So, we did it the old-fashioned way, and pushed her off the road,” Sgt. Hardt said.
Sgt. Hardt, Ofc. Perez and Ofc. Carlo pushed Paduano’s car four blocks in extreme heat to get it into the driveway of her garage.
On Wednesday, Paduano went back to the police station to give thanks and hug the officers who went the extra mile (literally).
“I wanted to take the opportunity to give you guys a big thumbs up and to say ‘Thanks’ for what you did for me yesterday,” Paduano said.