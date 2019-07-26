GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- A post on the Lush Facebook page for Arrowhead Mall is getting a lot of attention online.
The photo shows some of the Glendale employees wearing aprons, completely nude underneath.
Brandi Bain is in the pictures and said she did it for the environment.
[WATCH: Employees of cosmetics store in Glendale pose almost naked for a cause]
"We’re pioneering the way for cosmetics," said Bain. "Here, we are selling soap and saving the world. It’s fun. It’s intense. I think the message was right."
Bain said employees from the store volunteered to be in the photos.
"It’s a company-wide campaign we do every year, and it’s to bring awareness to excess packaging and eliminating the excess packaging, so essentially going naked," said Bain.
Online, some are saying it creates a positive body image. Others called the post offensive. Some made fun of the women.
"The first few we read-- it definitely, like, took a little hit," said store manager Sarah Troub. "We weren’t really expecting it, but we moved past it."
"This wasn’t meant to be negative or immodest or disrespectful to anyone," said Bain. "It was meant to be empowering and attention-catching and, like I said, it was really for all the right reasons."
To see the unedited photo, click here. Viewer discretion is advised.
