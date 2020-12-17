GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A 21-year-old Gilbert woman with special needs got her very own drive-thru high school graduation celebration.
Alli Schmidt is in the SCILLS program at Mesquite High School in the Gilbert Public Schools district which allows students with special needs to have ample opportunities to participate meaningfully with nondisabled peers. Some students with special needs are able to attend school through their 22nd birthday, that's why Schmidt is still able to be in high school.
Schmidt's family recently learned that the district made some changes that means she would no longer be able to continue to do online schooling with her teacher. The district made the decision to consolidate programs from three down to two.
Her parents had to decide whether to send her to in-person school or continue online schooling with a new teacher for her last semester. Schmidt is currently on oxygen and recovering from severe pneumonia, so going to in-person schooling was not an option for her.
The district said she could have a third option, to graduate from high school one semester early. For Schmidt and her family, that was an easy decision.
Schmidt's teacher, her favorite aides and other staff at the school drove by her house for a special graduation parade. The police officer from her school had sirens going and all the cars in the parade were honking their horns.
Schmidt loved every minute and her family is so thankful she got to have this memorable graduation parade.