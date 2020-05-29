GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The price is right for a woman in Gilbert.
Gina Schuh won big on the iconic game show in California, raking in money, prizes and more importantly, a chance to advocate for change on a national stage.
"Anyone over 30 dreams of being on The Price Is Right. Let me just say, we all grew up watching it," said Schuh, a week after her episode aired on May 22.
Her name was called in the very first round, something she said she never expected to hear, right before the well-known catchphrase, "Come on down!" in a taping of the show a few months ago.
She won her very first bid without going over the cost of two tablets, thrusting her on stage where she then played a flawless game of Tic Tac Toe.
She won a hot tub, a year's supply of massages, a laminator and a mini donut maker, all within the first five minutes of the show.
"It was such a cool opportunity. It was amazing. I feel very lucky to have been able to do it," described Schuh.
The law school graduate broke her neck in a diving accident when she was 18 and is now a quadriplegic.
She was relieved the show totally accommodated her wheelchair. When it was her turn to try and make it to the final round, she seized the moment to voice a shoutout to Elon Musk.
"Hey Elon Musk, call me! Let's talk about accessible transportation!" she exclaimed.
"I feel like Elon Musk is kind of on the forefront of what's new and what's amazing, and I can't even imagine what he could do with accessibility. So I said if I get out there, I'm going to shout him out," Schuh explained.
Host Drew Carey helped Schuh spin the Big Wheel, and in one of those rare moments of the show, their spins totaled exactly $1, sending her into the show's final Showcase Showdown.
That is where Schuh's winning streak finally came to an end.
She says the highlight was being able to use the national stage to speak up for people with disabilities who need more transportation options and better ways to get around.
"It's a huge issue and it's the gateway to independence for people, so it's something very important. So having this platform -- amazing. Amazing," she said.
Schuh said by the time she paid taxes on all of the prizes she won -- about $13,000 worth -- she ended up with just $97 out of the $1,000 she won from the Big Wheel.