GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The life-and-death work of a police officer came full circle this week for a Gilbert sergeant who was reunited with a kid whose life he saved 15 years ago.
Dave Bush devoted his entire 33-year career to the Gilbert Police Department. He and his wife are getting ready to move to the Nashville area to retire on a farm.
"It feels great because it's a new chapter in my life," he said.
The department held a special retirement ceremony for Bush on Thursday. Amid the praise for his hard work, they also looked back at some of his old cases. One, in particular, involved a 3-year-old boy named Ethan Wright. Bush had gotten a call about an unknown disturbance inside a house 15 years ago.
"The particular dispatcher that was on at the time, I've worked with her for many years, and the tone of her voice indicated that this was a little more serious," Bush said.
When he rushed inside, Bush says he saw a 270-lb. man (who he later learned was a cage fighter) drugged out and gripping Ethan across the chest. His mom was screaming for help, and Bush didn't have time to wait for backup.
"As soon as I touched his arm, he went up across the neck, and the baby gasped," Bush said. He started punching and elbowing the enormous man, finally allowing the mom to grab Ethan safely. Bush very well may have saved the boy's life.
"This is good against evil, protecting the innocent, and that's why I'll always remember that case," Bush said. "These are the type of cases that stand out in your mind. This was the true essence of what we do."
At the retirement ceremony, another officer recounted Bush's heroics and then raised his arm and called for Ethan and his mom to come up. Bush didn't know they were there.
"I got a lump in my throat. It was just very emotional at that point," he said.
"I thought it was incredible, ya know. I got to see the guy who basically let me have my life," Ethan said in an interview via Zoom. That day is actually his earliest memory.
"There was an officer after the fact who had given me these two little stickers that had a badge – two little badges – and I put them on, and it made everything go away," Ethan recalled.
Now, as an adult, he got to thank that officer in person. "It's rare that you ever see the full circle," Bush said.
Bush calls Ethan a "sharp young man" – he was captain of both the football and wrestling teams in high school. He started college courses and is working full-time, hoping to get his foot in the door to play JuCo football. Though he's just beginning adult life and Bush is moving on to retirement, they found they have yet another special thing in common.
"His football number is 66. My badge number is 66, and I wear 66 when I play hockey. So maybe this was all god's work. Intervention," Bush said.
"That was awesome!" Ethan said of the numbers. "Just one of those coincidental things."
The reunion at the retirement ceremony, both men hope, is just the start of a lifelong friendship.