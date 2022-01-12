GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man from Gilbert will be on Wednesday night's episode of "Guy's Grocery Games."
On the show, chefs from across the country run through the aisles in a high stakes and high skills cooking competition to prepare a dish.
"You line up. They say, 'hey, here's your challenge', you gotta stay tuned tonight at 6 p.m. to find out what that challenge is. They say 'here's your challenge, do you understand? 3,2,1 go.' You got 30 min to cook it up," said Nick Farrer from Gilbert, a contestant on Wednesday night's show.
Farrer saud the whole experience is super stressful.
"You're going full speed. You've got knives flying everywhere. You got lights, cameras. It's full on action," he said. "It's so crazy because you think the magic of television happens in a way that they are going to make sure the episode looks good, make sure they put the food out. I was so surprised when I got there. When they say you have 30 minutes, you have 30 minutes,"
Farrer always dreamed of being on the Food Network and now he'll get his chance.
"I've been a fan of the Food Network for 20 plus years. I've been a fan of Guy Fieri ever since he won 'The Next Food Network Star,'" he said.
Farrer applied on a whim to be on the show. Out of 90,000 applicants, only 9 were chosen.
"I've always said I wanted to be on Food Network. I never thought it would happen. My daughter actually saw a link for an application to be on a Food Network show. She said 'Dad, we gotta do it.' She cued up a video, 3 minutes later, I submitted it. Didn't hear anything from months. Next thing I know Food Network is calling me," Farrer said.
Nick's episode of "Guy's Grocery Games" airs Wednesday at 6 p.m. Arizona time on the Food Network. Tune in to find out if he wins.