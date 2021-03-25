GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Gilbert man who was due for some good luck hit the jackpot when fortune smiled on him at the casino last week.
Stanley Beard, a retired firefighter, won more than half a million dollars last Friday when he hit the Ultimate Texas Hold ’em Progressive Jackpot at Gila River Hotels & Casinos - Lone Butte near Chandler.
“Everyone at the table knew I won,” Beard said. “At first, I had a delayed reaction. Then, when I realized what I won, I was very excited.”
This wasn’t the first time Beard beat the odds. When he was 23, he was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and was given only six to eight months to live. But Beard far surpassed his life expectancy. He continued firefighting for 32 years, eventually becoming an assistant fire chief.
Beard was raised in Scottsdale before moving to Georgia, where he lived for many years. A big family man, Beard has since moved back to Gilbert to be close to his son, daughter, grandchildren and great-grandson. He lives with his wife of 20 years, Leanndra, whom he lovingly calls his “girl next door,” because they were neighbors growing up.
Beard is known for giving back. In fact, he dresses up as Santa Claus over the holidays at Superstition Springs Mall. Each holiday season, he would take his casino winnings, buy toys, dress up as Santa Claus and donate the toys to foster children. He also gave a generous tip to the dealer who dealt his lucky hand.
“There’s an old theory that if I get a piece of the pie, you should get a piece of the pie, too,” he said.
Beard says Texas Hold ’em is his favorite game because it’s hard to predict the outcome. He used to play slots until his brother-in-law got him into playing cards. Since then, he has been playing cards for years both at the casino and at home with his grown grandkids.
Although Beard is not sure yet what he wants to do with the winnings, he says he’ll start by hosting a family celebration at a local resort for Easter.