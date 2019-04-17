MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Students at Keller Elementary in the Mesa Public School District are getting their hands dirty.
"Today we are planting peas," said Peyton Stapley, a fourth-grader at Keller Elementary.
[WATCH: Students in Mesa learn about gardening skills]
They are learning how to be great horticulturists.
"I've learned how to harvest and like, grow plants," said Delilah Villoavoos, a third-grader at Keller Elementary.
Lynette Kaspor started the garden club 12 years ago at Keller. From there, gardens have blossomed to every elementary school in the district.
"I wanted kids to realize they could grow their own vegetables and eat a healthier diet," said Kaspor.
Why is it important for students to eat their fruits and vegetables?
“Some make your, um, give you good vision and some make you strong," said Delilah.
The students have grown radishes, swiss chard, cucumbers, tomatoes and carrots.
"Carrots can be different colors like white and red," said Peyton.
There is more in the garden.
"We have an herb area with cilantro, mint, thyme, basil and we've also had rosemary," said Kaspor.
The best part, on harvest day students get to take home the things they have grown.
"They are very proud about what they have done and they want to again eat it which is what we are trying to push," said Kaspor.
The students are also learning life skills.
"We are using math skills, science skills, we do a writing journal here too," said Kaspor.
There are weather lessons too like learning about how the environment and climate can affect crops.
"So I see a lot of problem-solving and decision making, and we do a lot of team building here with kids working together," said Kaspor.
The garden club is open to students in grades kindergarten through sixth. They meet for one hour a week for seven weeks.
"I love gardening and I'm so excited the kids are interested and sharing the passion I have for it," Kaspor.
