PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Iconic architect Frank Lloyd Wright's love affair with the Valley is evident from the graceful lines of the historic Arizona Biltmore Resort to a handful of beautiful homes built here in Phoenix.
And one of those rare gems is hitting the auction block with no reserve! And Arizona’s Family got a sneak peek inside!
“If you are a Frank Lloyd Wright enthusiast this is definitely the home for you!” said Jack Luciano, partner with The Agency. “It's not just that it’s a Frank Lloyd Wright home that makes it sellable, but that it’s a Frank Lloyd Wright house that is livable.
[SLIDESHOW: Frank Lloyd Wright home to be auctioned]
The legendary Norman Lykes home, also known as the "Circular Sun House,” is an exceptional example of Frank Lloyd Wright's later work. It is situated above the Biltmore, with sprawling views of the valley.
The world-renowned architect finished this design just ahead of his death in 1959.
[RELATED: 8 Frank Lloyd Wright buildings, including 1 in Scottsdale, added to World Heritage list]
His apprentice, John Rattenbury, oversaw construction of the curvaceous 3,100 square foot home which was completed in 1967.
He was also involved in subsequent updates which included enlarging the master bedroom, taking the home from five to three bedrooms, and converting a workshop into a home theater.
“We want to make sure the person that buys this house maintains the integrity of the home, remodels it, keeps it and loves it just like the former two owners have,” said Luciano.
The home has been on and off the market since 2016.
[RELATED: Final Frank Lloyd Wright house for sale in Phoenix]
Most recently listed for $2.6 million, the estate is now up for auction with no minimum bid.
“It has nothing to do with what the seller wants, what the auction house wants or what the realtor wants. It's what the buyer wants,” said Nate Schar, Director of Luxury Real Estate with Heritage Auctions.
He says the house is appealing to very specific buyers and the hope is this auction will bring them out of the woodwork.
“They have not just a financial interest but an emotional interest as well,” said Schar.
And the highest bidder will not only acquire the home but all of its original midcentury furnishings too.
All buyers must register on Heritage Auction's website before they can see the home or bid on the home. HA.com/Lykes
The buyers will need to submit proof of funds before they will be allowed to bid, and there is a $50,000 deposit to bid.
The home will be open daily October 11-14 from 1-4 for previews to registered buyers and agents.
The auction is October 16th and will be held at the home, but buyers may bid over the phone.