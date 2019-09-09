TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Four new stores are coming to Arizona Mills, including a retailer that is the first of its kind in the country.
An Adidas Clearance Store, Charlotte Russe Outlet, Five Below and BoxLunch are joining the mall.
The Adidas Clearance Store is the first store in the U.S. to always offer 60 percent off deals on sport apparel, footwear and accessories.
Charlotte Russe Outlet has opened in an attempt to make a comeback after declaring bankruptcy earlier this year.
Five Below offers all products for $5 or less, they have several other locations around the Phoenix area.
Finally, Box Lunch is expected to open on October 2. This retailer offers licensed pop culture apparel, accessories, collectibles, beauty and home goods. The store also donates one meal to Feeding America for every $10 spent in-store or online. So far, BoxLunch has donated over 50 million meals.