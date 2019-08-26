FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Fountain Hills woman has come up with a funny way to bring monsoon storms to the Valley: Wash your car.
Meris is like many people in Phoenix who are hoping for more rain during the monsoon.
Playing off the myth that it rains after your car gets washed, she took to Facebook and created an event for everyone in Phoenix to wash their cars on Friday and Saturday to bring in the storms.
She said she thought only the people she knew would see it.
"I didn't think it would go beyond my circle," Meris said.
But then it blew up.
There are more than 3,500 people "going" and more than 7,000 people interested.
"I completely did it to myself, but this is one of the strangest things ever to happen in my life," Meris said.
She said she has gotten some comments from people saying that all that car washing would be "wasteful" since Arizona is in a drought, so she said people can do something outside instead.
Meris also has a pinned post on the Facebook event page where people can post car washes that are happening for charitable causes.
"We're all concerned about the fact that it hasn't rained, but here's a way we can all collectively get together and kind of laugh about it," Meris said.