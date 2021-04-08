PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - When pancreatic cancer stole the life of a beloved Valley mother and grandmother, her family formed a foundation and turned their pain into passion, keeping her legacy alive to help others. That Valley mother was Lori Peterson of Phoenix, who had it all. She had a loving family, compassion and talent.

"Lori was just amazing. She was such a great mom, wife, sister, friend.

She was an avid golfer, gave back to the community a ton and was a jewelry designer," says her daughter-in-law, Jennifer Peterson. She says in 2017, Lori knew something wasn't right. "She started having some pain -- started out as kind of back pain, stomach pain," Jennifer explained.

Lori learned she had pancreatic cancer, one of the deadliest cancers in the world. "No family history, very healthy, active -- so it really was a shock for all of us," described Jennifer.

Her family immediately rallied around her. She received a lot of support from the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, known as PanCan, and Lori was ready to fight. "We were very hopeful after that. We had a lot of good news after that. We thought we had caught it early," describes Jennifer.

Sadly, after surgery and six months of chemotherapy and radiation, Lori's battle came to an end at just 57 years old.

"Pancreatic cancer – it's sneaky, and it's so aggressive. And so, 15 months after her diagnosis, she passed away in September of 2018," said Jennifer.

Their fight was far from over. Lori's family picked up where she left off, creating the Lori Peterson Cancer Foundation to advocate for better outcomes for other families who are suffering.

"We just really kind of channeled that passion in that grief and it was healing for us, but also kind of gave us that purpose of how we move on as a family," describes Jennifer. The biggest fundraiser of the year for PanCan is its Purple Stride Walk, celebrating its 10th year in Phoenix this weekend. This year, the Lori Peterson Cancer Foundation is sponsoring the event.

"They do everything that our mission says. They work on advocacy patient services, clinical trials and research and they really are just amazing," explains Jennifer. It's the second year the event will be virtual, which means families will stride in all kinds of ways.

"We're doing social posts throughout the day and encouraging people to be creative. I've seen people decorate their house in purple, and purple chalk. And of course, love the dog pics – people putting their dogs in shirts and just kind of doing whatever you want," describes Jennifer.

In recent years, the PanCan organization says there has been progress. The five-year survival rate has jumped from a grim 6% to now 10%. Pancreatic cancer is difficult to diagnose. It's difficult to treat and PanCan is on the cutting edge of really making sure we can get there and we can treat each individual patient. That's what I love about patient services," said Jennifer.

The loss of high-profile people, like Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Congressman John Lewis and Jeopardy host Alex Trebec over the past year has helped raise awareness about this deadly disease. "We have a survivor here in Phoenix, who was watching Jeopardy and listening to Alex's symptoms, and went and got diagnosed early on, and has his Whipple and is recovering well and is on the road to recovery," said Jennifer.

Chandler man credits Alex Trebek for saving his life A Chandler man credits the game show host for saving his life.

Raising awareness not only saves lives, it raises money for much-needed research. That is how Lori's legacy will live on, through her family and her foundation. "She set such a great example. I know she's so proud of us and her daughters and all of us for, for what we're doing and you know, a little bit of giving back to all the great things she did for us," said Jennifer.

The 10th Annual Purple Stride Phoenix 2021 is Saturday, April 10. Arizona's Family is a proud sponsor of the event as well. To sign up, donate or for more information, visit www.purplestride.org/phoenix.