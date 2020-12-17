PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A family in Peoria has something extra special to celebrate this Christmas after they were given a new home on Thursday.
"[I'm] kinda speechless right now," said Kameron Standifer.
The mother of two was homeless while she was pregnant with her second child.
"It was hard. It was pretty scary because I didn't know what I was going to do. I was bouncing from shelter to shelter," Standifer said.
But then Standifer got help from Family Promise of Greater Phoenix.
"Families that become homeless and come to Family Promise are just like us. It's just a situation that has occurred that has given them this struggle in their life," said Ted Taylor, executive director of Family Promise of Greater Phoenix.
Kameron graduated from the Family Promise program, and after an application process, she was selected to receive a new home.
"I was particularly struck by a comment that she made, and that was that she would understand if she wasn't selected, but that somebody that needed it more than her would be out there," Taylor said.
Clayton Homes donated the house, one of five they've donated through Family Promise this year.
"Pretty overwhelming experience to see Kameron and the kids -- their shock when they came out of the car and to be able to see the home for the first time, was truly a special moment," said Brent Barnard with Clayton Homes.
The home came with furniture, cleaning supplies and toys for the kids.
"This is a new beginning. It's just gonna change the whole aspect of my life so far," Standifer said.
It's a day where this family was finally able to come home.
"Like, I own this home. No one else lived here," Standifer said. "It feels good!"