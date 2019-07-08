PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Hundreds of people packed St. Vincent De Paul for the "Champions for the Homeless" event in Phoenix Sunday.
The event is hosted by Kansas City Chiefs Hall of Famer Nick Lowery.
[VIDEO: NFL players help with 'Champions for Homeless' event in Phoenix]
Lowery, several of his NFL friends and about 400 volunteers served lunch at the St. Vincent De Paul dining room near 10th Avenue and Jackson Street in downtown Phoenix.
"It's the best thing I've ever done in my life," Lowery said. "We may be successful but we're not truly successful if we can't share it with people who need it just as much."
Lowery puts on the "Champions for the Homeless" event several times a year including Easter, Thanksgiving and Christmas.
In addition to the food and company, they gave away eight $19,000 scholarships to Spa Academy, which teaches skills like hairstyling and manicures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.