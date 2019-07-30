PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona is in the middle of summer but never too early to think about the holidays, including the Fiesta Bowl parade.
Groups can now apply to be part of the Valley tradition that's been around for nearly 50 years.
This year, the parade's theme will be celebrating women in sports.
[WATCH: Arizona twirling athletes to participate at this year's Fiesta Bowl Parade]
Every year, more than 2,500 people come together with floats, balloons and animals to be part of the spectacle.
The 2019 Fiesta Bowl Parade, which is sponsored by Arizona's Family, will be on Dec. 28 in central Phoenix.
The parade is free to the public with reserved seating available for $30.
To apply to be part of the parade, click here.
