PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Department of Transportation is calling on all clever minds to help them come with safety messages in its annual contest.
For the fifth year in a row, ADOT is holding its Safety Message Contest. The winners will have their messages displayed on the hundreds of digital boards near Arizona freeways across the state. The messages must be related to traffic safety (duh), with a maximum of three lines, 18 characters per line, including spaces. No hashtags, emojis, phone numbers or website addresses are allowed, ADOT said. Messages can be submitted at azdot.gov/SignContest through March 31. After that, ADOT will choose 10 finalists and then the public will vote on their favorites.
"It's been great to watch the excitement from the community when the contest launches each year," ADOT Director John Halikowski said in a statement. "With thousands participating year after year, we hope it's a reminder to everyone that we are all responsible for keeping our roads safe."
During the past four years, ADOT said it received about 16,000 entries total for the contest. Last year's winning messages had to do with a children's book, a teacher and mingling singles.
With more than 90% of crashes caused by drivers' behaviors, the annual contest hopes to conjure up clever sayings to encourage drivers to make better decisions while behind the wheel.
Again, the submission deadline is March 31.