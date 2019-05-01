QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A family of five landed at Schnepf Farms in Queen Creek after selling their Minnesota home to live and travel in an old school bus.
"I was like, 'I don’t want to leave Minnesota'," said 9-year-old Eden Wegman. "That’s what I thought, and then I thought of different places and new people we were going to meet, and I was like, hmmm… maybe that would be fun."
Eden and her two brothers sleep in bunk beds.
The family left Minnesota in December and traveled through several states before settling in Queen Creek for the last three weeks.
"Arizona was actually something we were going to skip," said Eden's mom, Joanie. "I don’t know why we thought Arizona was just a hot desert with nothing else. We were completely shocked and surprised that Arizona has been the most welcoming."
Joanie said the family originally came to Arizona for business, but they've fallen in love with the state. She said they'll stay until next weekend before traveling back to Minnesota to tie up some loose ends.
"We are coming back in October because we’ve decided to take some jobs at the farm, so we’re going to be staying here at the farm with our family, and we’ll be here for sure until the following May," said Joanie.
Joanie said it cost the family about $24,000 to re-model the 240-square-foot bus.
Joanie's husband also built a mini salon in the bus so that she can work while on the road.
"I do hair, and I travel on site to do hair and makeup for weddings, and then I also run an online business," said Joanie.
She also home schools her three kids.
She said their unique lifestyle is a chance to see the country and spend lots of time together.
"It turned into a complete life change where we felt like God was calling us to something completely different," said Joanie.
She said they would eventually love to settle down in Colorado.
(1) comment
She must not be much of a home school teacher since she knew nothing about Arizona and probably very little about the rest of the country.
