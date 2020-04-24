PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Family, friends surprise Phoenix couple who graduates from Air Force Academy

"All friends and family driving by just warms my heart. I couldn’t be happier," said 23-year-old Ryan Delung.

A parade of cars lined the street for Delung and his girlfriend Laura Wood. They both graduated from the United States Air Force Academy on Saturday, April 18.

Vice President Mike Pence spoke in-person at the historic commencement. The ceremony looked a little bit different this year amid COVID-19.

"We were all socially distanced, 8 feet apart from each other, but we all wore masks as soon as we threw our hats up in the air," said Delung.

But family and friends couldn't be there in support, making the surprise on Friday even more meaningful.

"It is a scary time with COVID and all that, but knowing that family can still come together in some ways, is very promising," said DeLung.