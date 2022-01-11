PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It's an all too familiar sight: grocery store shelves in Arizona wiped clean and staying empty as companies struggle to restock amid worker shortages and supply chain delays.

"What we are seeing right now is really a perfect storm when it comes to the supply chain and getting groceries delivered to stores," said Ashley Shick, a spokesperson for Bashas'.

Basha's said the company and its Chandler distribution center are dealing with unprecedented staffing shortages.

"Coming out of the holidays, we are seeing a lot of folks that are out from illness, whether it is COVID or not COVID. Couple that with the already extreme shortages that we are seeing in the grocery industry and many industries," said Shick.

Shick says these issues aren't unique to Bashas' and grocery store chains across the country are struggling to deliver items to stores and restock shelves. Bashas' said it is working to hire more employees at its distribution centers. While the supply chain delays could last weeks, Shick says it is already improving.

"Yesterday, today, tomorrow, we are anticipating expanding on those order sizes. So, over the coming weeks, you will see those products ramping up," said Shick. "From a distribution center standpoint, we anticipate from the next 10, 14 to 20 days things leveling out to where they should be."

On Tuesday, the Bashas' sent a letter to the Navajo Nation, where many communities rely solely on Bashas' stores for food and products. It addressed concerns and explained supply chain issues.

The message the company wants to get across is that they are not running out of food, and there is no need to rush to the store to stock up.

"We have learned a lot from the last two years, but there is still some catch-up that we have to do within the industry. All of us can be a part of that by really only taking what we need, leaving some for your neighbor," said Shick.