PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Unfortunately, it was a no-fly day at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Prescott on Tuesday because of the clouds and rain. The weather would also break up Cami Johnson's favorite view.

"As soon as you leave the ground and you're completely in control of what happens, and you look over at Mingus Mountain across the way, and it’s covered in snow, it’s really pretty to look at," she told Arizona's Family on Tuesday.

Johnson is just months away from graduation and the beginning of a dream. "I want to work at the airlines as a captain and then be able to be a flight instructor and have my own planes on the side," she said, also adding she wants to help people learn to fly who may not have the resources.

As airlines report staffing issues and ongoing pilot shortages, the college has seen enrollment in the flight department nearly double in the last few years.

"I've got 18 to 22-year-olds, and I'm optimistic that they are going to have a very exciting and enjoyable aviation career," said Parker Northrup, the flight department chair in the college of aviation.

He says in 2018, 380 students were enrolled in the program, and that's now up to 750 and not slowing down. "Embry Riddle is itself planning for up to 1,200 students over the next few years," Northrup said.

What's behind the uptick? He thinks the pandemic has shown the value of a technical career, and it's an industry with a growing need for more pilots.

"We have seen obviously the airlines let everybody know that they are short of pilots or forecasting that, the most famous is the Boeing pilot study, that says were 700,000 pilots short over the next few years… 5 to 10 years," Northrup said.

Northrup says the university partners with 14 airlines, and there are even sophomores and juniors that already have jobs once they graduate and complete the needed certification. While the college may be producing more pilots, Northrup says it's all done in the name of safety.

"There are standards published by the FAA, and all of our students meet those standards," he said.

Meanwhile, Johnson is on track with United, in a business that happens to run in the family.

"So I always said I wouldn’t be a pilot because my mom is a flight attendant, and I didn’t really want to do the same thing my mom was doing," she said. "But I ended up having too much fun with the idea of flying."