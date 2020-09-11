PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- What would you do if you knew you wouldn't fail? Embracing the wildest possibilities of a dream was the key for combat veteran Roman Rozell overcoming extreme odds from his personal, to military, to professional life.
"When you hear Apache Junction, or A-J, the stereotypes that come up are usually, you know, trailer parks, meth addicts... And there's some truth to that," Rozell said.
He's been a fighter since he was very young.
"When my parents divorced, I moved with my mom and she immediately got into a toxic relationship. There was addiction, drugs, abuse," Rozell said.
Fighting the odds, he found an escape in wrestling.
"If I was scared, or my mom was with somebody terrible, I could at least pretend to be like an Ultimate Warrior, like nobody could hurt me," Rozell said.
Embracing his underdog, he excelled and won an athletic scholarship.
"I was the first male Rozell to graduate high school. So, it was a big deal," he said.
With so much changing, he started sinking.
"I was starting to go down a similar path as my family. I started a family early, I had to battle my own addiction, drugs, demons. When there's a lot of chaos in the moment, you're in survival mode, you gotta do what you think is best, and that's when I withdrew from school and enlisted in the military," Rozell said.
Seeking structure and a better future for his family, Roman put the same fight into rising in the ranks, testing for special forces.
"The star course is five points, and just miles and miles in between in the Appalachian Mountains. Just arduous terrain, just terrible. And prior to going to that, my wife was diagnosed with thyroid cancer," Rozell said.
The hits just kept on coming. He considered quitting.
"I was starting to feel sorry for myself. And I was just looking to get some type of, I don't know, 'sign from God,' or something like that. And as I lay down, next thing I know, I hear this loud, loud boom and everything's bright white," Rozell said.
"I couldn't move because I was getting electrocuted!"
"I thought I was done," Rozell said.
Like every other fight before, he got back up, stronger.
"Chaos is kind of like a drug, if I'm not challenged, I feel like something's off, something's wrong, almost like I don't deserve to rest," Rozell said.
That survival instinct became defining. From 36 months of combat and another 24 as an elite army Green Beret, Roman had countless close calls.
"We just finished a three-day patrol out in sector. The lieutenant just had this feeling something was kind of out of the ordinary. There was a vehicle, where obviously they weren't following or complying. The two guys that were in that vehicle got out and they were attached to the same like detonation device so when one blew up, they both blew up," Rozell said.
The blast killed his lieutenant wounded his sergeant and left Roman with a traumatic brain injury, panic attacks, vertigo, and post-traumatic stress disorder. He medically retired & used the G-I bill to go back to school.
And at 34 with now seven kids, it wasn't as easy as picking- up where he left off.
"Going from 100 miles per hour to zero is very tough," Rozell said.
That's when he met Willie Bloomquist with the Arizona Diamondbacks, who encouraged him to look into wrestling at Arizona State University.
"Next thing you know; I met all the right people and they developed me into where I was going to play like a mentor/coach role with them. And when they found that kind of loophole that my service kind of froze my eligibility and on paper, I was like 19, they're like, 'Why don't you walk on?" Rozell said.
"And it just like blew my mind! I was like, 'You're kidding me!"
Walking on as a D-1 athlete at his age, it had never been done before.
All that conditioning and training, a primer for his full potential.
"I've won wrestling matches I probably shouldn't have won. I've survived things I probably shouldn't have survived," Rozell said.
Too many people go thru the motions, no purpose, no passion.
"It's 'Don't self- select out,' and 'What would you do, if you knew you couldn't fail?" He said.
Since his wife left him earlier this year, Roman's balancing traveling with kids on the pro-wrestling and public speaking circuit graduating from ASU, single parenting with online school and publishing a book.
"Thank God I prepped the battlefield and laid the groundwork to where I was able to start a new life," Rozell said.
Sometimes you have to embrace the odds against you to fight for the outcomes no one expects.
"You'll find rest when there's time. But you got to keep working, keep going, you got to be a beacon of light for other people and even when I didn't feel like one, I guess I was one," Rozell said.