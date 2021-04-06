GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- eegee’s, the iconic Tucson quick-service restaurant, will open in Gilbert this summer.
The chain known for the “eegee” frozen fruit drink, specialty French fries, and signature sub and grinder sandwiches announced on Tuesday the first Valley location will be at Baseline Road and Val Vista Drive in Gilbert. An exact opening date has not been announced, but the construction is happening right now.
After the Gilbert opening, the chain plans to open additional locations in Gilbert, Mesa, and Phoenix in 2021. Additional expansion in the Valley is also expected in 2022, but those locations haven't been named at this time.
“We’re very fortunate that there’s already so much anticipation around our expansion. Our brand affinity in Tucson is so strong, and we ultimately hope to grow that same kind of following in the Phoenix market, starting in the East Valley,” eegee’s CEO Ron Petty said. “We’re excited to offer something new to East Valley residents—our unique menu of eegees, French fries and sub sandwiches.”
eegee’s opened in the early 1970s and currently has 26 locations in the Tucson area, along with one in Casa Grande.