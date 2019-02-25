ASH FORK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Last week, whiteout conditions left northern Arizona roads barely visible in the high country. But off Highway 89 just south of Ash Fork, something caught Department of Public Safety trooper Doug Redig's eye.
“You know, doing this job for 15 years you never know what’s coming next!” said Redig.
So he took a closer look on the side of the road.
“I didn’t know what it was at first, and then I looked at it and noticed that it wasn’t a crow or something like that,” Redig said.
He realized a large golden eagle was not moving in the snow on the shoulder of the highway, and he knew something was wrong.
“I was able to run faster than it could hop away, and I just wrapped it up in a blanket and got it into my patrol car,” he said.
That’s when things got scary and crazy. Trooper Redig held the big bird with sharp talons in his lap while trying to drive in dangerous winter conditions, which ended up being a nerve-racking 45-minute drive to Flagstaff to get to an animal expert.
“You have a bird of prey in your lap and then you have icy roads and you’re trying to negotiate with the bird,” Redig said.
Eventually, that's where Jerry Ostwinkle comes in.
“In the condition it’s in now it had about 10 days left,” Ostwinkle said. “There was no food in that bird at all. His body was eating his own body.”
Ostwinkle is the president of the Arizona Raptor Center, where the bird was taken. Ostwinkle sent Arizona’s Family videos of the eagle on the mend, who he believes was held captive and may have a years-old wing injury.
“It’s missing about a half inch of those talons,” Ostwinkle said. “That wing could be an injury that’s two years old, that something happened to one of the tendons. We just don’t know.”
The eagle is now in the right place to recover, and Trooper Redig is thankful he could help his new feathery friend.
“With this job, you deal with a lot of things good and bad, and it’s kind of interesting to go out and find something like this and be able to make a difference in a different way,” Redig said.
On Feb. 22, while working in the snow storm, Tpr. Doug Redig came across this injured bird on the side of SR 89, south of Ash Fork. The bird was possibly struck by a passing car & was taken to the AZ Raptor Center in Flagstaff by Trooper Redig. #CourteousVigilance pic.twitter.com/Zlca3ZVcku— Dept. Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) February 25, 2019
