PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Breakfast, brunch, booze, and beats are all being served at Brunch and Sip in Phoenix.
"Secret ingredient? The food and the vibe for sure," says General Manager Nica Lewis.
Brunch and Sip's owners also own Lolo Chicken and Waffles and Monroe's Hot Chicken. They opened Brunch and Sip last year in July when many businesses were closing during the pandemic. Lewis says it was a little slow in the beginning, but now business is really taking off.
"The wait times are like two-three hours on the weekends."
Lewis credits some of their recent spike in business to Spring training, but also, this week, they are one of the 10 eateries featured during Black Restaurant Week.
"Restaurant week really did it for us," says Jessica White-Raymond, who owns Cool Vybz Jamaican Restaurant. Since the beginning of the week, Raymond says sales are up 15%-20%, which was needed because her family-owned business took a hit during the pandemic.
Raymond says her husband Nika Raymond's ingenuity helped them bounce back because they are a family of hustlers, which is what helped them start their business.
"We got this restaurant up and running by selling natural juice out of the trunk of our car," Raymond said.
Black Restaurant Week ends on Sunday. For a full list of participating restaurants, click here.