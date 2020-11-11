PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Disney and Make-A-Wish Arizona teamed up to create a magical memory for a young Phoenix girl battling leukemia.
Six-year-old Maria has always had one wish: to be a princess. The original plan was to make her wish come true at Disneyland. But due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, Maria could not make the trip.
So, Disney and Make-A-Wish Arizona got together to come up a Plan B. They surprised Maria with a full Disney princess makeover, complete with five princess outfits, hair and makeup from local stylists, princess jewelry and shoes, as well as Disney princess dolls and toys.
Maria even got a virtual royal visit – all in Spanish – from Princess Belle, who made her an honorary princess.
Make-A-Wish says this is a first-of-its-kind-wish from a Spanish-speaking Disney princess in the United States. It's also the 40th anniversary of Make-A-Wish, which was founded right here in Arizona.
Over the past 40 years, Make-A-Wish has grown beyond Arizona, granting 500,000 wishes around the world, including 140,000 wishes involving Disney.