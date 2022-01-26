PARADISE VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The East Coast community of Long Island, New York, is hoping to bring some Arizonans across the country, and they've got an ambitious marketing campaign scheduled to try and make that happen. The Discover Long Island campaign kicked off Wednesday evening with a launch event at the Sanctuary Resort in Paradise Valley (which happens to be owned by a Long Island-based company).
Sanctuary employee Bill Ellis, a New York native, attended the event curious to see how two seemingly distant communities could coexist. "I definitely would like to see people's reactions when they get there and come back," Ellis said.
After spending the last 15 years working at various Valley resorts in Arizona, Ellis considers himself an Arizonan. But Long Island is home to some of his fondest memories. "The ocean, the sand, the salt," Ellis said. "And then being able to go in and see the trees and the woods and the smell of fallen leaves that you just can't have here."
Long Island borders the Atlantic Ocean, it's close to New York City and it practically never gets to 115 degrees. These things that are different from what Arizona offers are why Discover Long Island CEO Kristen Jarnagin Reynolds anticipates Arizonans being interested in coming to Long Island.
But the Arizona native also thinks the two communities have plenty in common. "I think there's a lot of connection and a lot of synergy between our destinations," Jarnagin Reynolds said. "Long Islanders love Arizona and Scottsdale, and we love to come here in our winter. And we want to invite you to visit us in our summers."
So Discover Long Island is spending the next six weeks putting on the full-court press. It's airing television ads, going all-out on social media, and even being present at events like the Barrett-Jackson Car Auction and the Waste Management PGA Golf Tournament to spread the word about Long Island as a domestic travel destination. "People know the Hamptons," Jarnagin Reynolds said. "But they don't always know they're on Long Island. And you don't realize what is between New York City and the Hamptons. And there's so much to offer. You can do it, and you can do it affordably."
And who knows? Maybe one visit turns into something more. "It's absolutely a stunning place, and I miss it terribly," Ellis said. "My ultimate goal in life is to have a summer home there and a winter home here."