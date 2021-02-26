SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Kristine Keck was in a bad car wreck several years ago, but that's not stopping her from living her life and doing what she loves.
"If you feel sorry for yourself, it brings you down," said Keck.
The 55-year old Scottsdale woman won't let a little thing like being stuck in a wheelchair keep her off the dance floor. Three times a week, Keck can be spotted dancing the day away inside the Fred Astaire Dance Studios in North Scottsdale.
"It makes me feel happy," said Keck. "I know when I come here, I know I'm going to be happy, and I like being happy."
Keck said she'd been a little depressed about her disability when someone suggested a little wheelchair waltzing. She thought the idea was crazy, then gave it a try, taking a few lessons. Keck has been whirling around in her wheelchair ever since.
"She comes here, she dances, she feels happy,' said Nataliia Biedniagina, co-director of Scottsdale's Fred Astaire Studios. "But she also feels like she is improving."
The wheelchair dancing has also served as a type of physical therapy, with Keck getting stronger with every dance move. A couple of months ago, she took her first steps. Keck can now shuffle across the dance floor without being held up. She's even taken part in a couple of dance competitions.
"She always inspires people," said dance instructor Daniil Tymoshenko. "When we go in competition, somebody always comes to her and says, Kristine, you were so good, and you inspire us."
Keck hopes her free-wheeling dance moves will convince others who use a wheelchair to never give up on their dreams.
"A friend asked what would make you happy, and I said to be able to dance again," said Keck.
"She's like our celebrity," said Biedniagina.