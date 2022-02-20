SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- It's National Love Your Pet Day. Several local home builders, interior designers, and architects are working to benefit two big nonprofits that help animals in the Valley.
The 8th Annual Design for Dogs fundraiser is happening Friday, Feb. 26, at the Facings of America showroom in Scottsdale. The event provides support to the Arizona Animal Welfare League & SPCA, the state's largest no-kill shelter. Fundraising officials say a silent auction is held along with a "Doghouse Design + Build" competition. Craft beer and cocktails, raffle prizes, and dogs and pups up for adoption are also part of the fun.
All proceeds from the event go directly to the nonprofit. For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.