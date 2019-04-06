PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - This month a new clinic is opening in Phoenix that is meant specifically for patients with physical and intellectual disabilities.
At Dentists for Special Needs, Dr. Jacob Dent is just one of the general dentists who will know how to make things easier for those with special needs. It's right up his alley since his son has autism.
"For the past 15 years, I've been on my own mini-residency of being a dad and a doctor at the same time," Dr. Dent said.
Because only about 10% of dentists feel comfortable treating patients with special needs, it can be frustrating for families to find a place to get dental care.
But Dent welcomes people who might require a little more patience.
He lets parents act as the dentist for the kids to start with to ease away some of the anxiety.
He finds out what kinds of things trigger his patients and takes baby steps.
"We're gonna take the extra time to make the patients comfortable so our patients as they age, they become an independent person. They can go to any dentist," Dr. Dent said.
And then he works with families, therapists, anyone who can help the patient make progress with their dental hygiene at home.
"I want to make their lives easier so when they come into my office they understand we're on the same team," Dr. Dent said.
The clinic opens on April 18.
