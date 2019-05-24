DATA DOCTORS) -- If you use your computer for a short period every day, turning it off when you're finished probably makes sense; for just about everyone else it can get more complicated.
Q: Should I turn off my computer every night or leave it on?
A: Although this may seem like a simple question, the answer for each person will be different depending upon how often you use the computer and how many automated tasks the machine is set up to perform.
Power considerations
There was a time when computers, especially those using tube-style monitors (CRTs) consumed quite a bit of electricity, but today's computers are much more efficient.
Not only are they more efficient, but individual internal components can also be designed to go to sleep when they aren't being used to reduce heat and extend the life of the component.
Laptop computers typically use a fraction of the power that a desktop computer requires, so even if it's plugged in all the time, the consumption is pretty minimal.
Unless you're still using a computer that's more than a decade old, the power savings from turning it off every night is negligible as long as you have it set up to go to sleep when it hasn't been used for a specific length of time.
Displays can be one of the more power-hungry components, so running a screen saver that keeps changing what's on the screen will use more power than setting your screen to go black. Better yet, just turn off the display when you know you aren't going to use it for a while.
Sleep vs. hibernate
To minimize the use of power when you aren't using your computer, you can set your computer to either go to sleep or hibernate after a period of inactivity.
Sleep mode puts your computer in a low-power usage state but keeps everything right where you left it by keeping the active memory (RAM) powered. This means when you wake it up, it will return to a working state quickly, and all your apps and data will be where you left them before it went to sleep.
Hibernate does something similar, but instead of storing everything you're doing in RAM, it creates a special file on your hard drive to store everything and then shuts down the computer completely. Hibernate uses no power, but it takes a lot longer to restart. It's also known to be problematic on some machines, sometimes forcing a hard reset. Hibernate is best for laptops running on battery power.
[MORE: Data Doctors]
Automated tasks
An excellent reason to leave your computer powered up overnight is so it can perform automated tasks such as updates, disk maintenance, and backups. Programs that are designed to perform these tasks modify your computer to automatically wake when it's in sleep mode.
Reboot regularly
If you do leave your computer running 24/7, it's essential to refresh the resources by rebooting your computer on occasion. If you use many different programs and open a lot of browser tabs as a regular course of computing, rebooting once a week should suffice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.