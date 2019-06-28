PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It was like Christmas morning for more than 100 kids in south Phoenix on Friday.
The Arizona Diamondbacks teamed up with Safelite AutoGlass to give bicycles to the kids at the Boys and Girls Club the franchise helps sponsor.
D-backs pitcher Luke Weaver was among those who helped the children choose which bicycle was best for them.
"There are different colors, different sizes," said Weaver.
Phoenix fire and police then helped train the kids how to be safe on the bicycle. The little bicyclists went through a course and learned the rules of the road.
For Weaver and the volunteers, it was just as fun for the kids as it was for them.
"It was exciting for me. I know it brought up memories from back in the day, you know, riding the bicycle for the first time," said Weaver. "You could really see the happiness and excitement when they get to the back and riding it around."
The volunteers put all of the bicycles together before the big event.
"It's an absolute labor of love," said Debbie Castaldo with the Arizona Diamondbacks. "We want to make sure the kids know we love them, we support them, we want them to have fun and most importantly we want them to be successful."
