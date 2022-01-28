PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - When you think of CVS, you usually think of the pharmacy a few minutes away from your house or apartment. But last week, CVS Health launched a health zone initiative in the Valley which will invest hundreds of thousands of dollars into four Valley nonprofits. Those are the Valleywise Health Foundation, the Banner Health Foundation, St. Mary's Food Bank and the UMOM New Day Centers.

Surprise Squad helps Glendale mom, 6 kids get back on their feet after fire Kim said the fire started in the attic above the bathroom in her room. She was working from home and noticed smoke.

Phoenix native Mariana Romero-Garcia recently arrived at UMOM's temporary housing after living in her car with her boyfriend and four children for nine weeks. "I would never wish that upon anybody," Romero-Garcia said.

The COVID-19 pandemic cost Romero-Garcia her job at Family Dollar, her apartment, and up until December, her hope that things could get better. "I just was ready to give up," Romero-Garcia said. "I just was like I don't know what to do anymore, with evictions and losing my job. It was just too much stress."

That's what CVS and UMOM are aiming to eliminate. "We really try to identify the areas of greatest need," CVS senior vice president of corporate responsibility and philanthropy Eileen Boone said. "We try to fill out social determinants of health, priorities and initiatives through our national partners and our local partners to see if we can really affect change."

All in all, CVS has invested $280,000 into these nonprofits. It's a five-year program, that at least for UMOM, means additional resources towards Newsom Village. This village is UMOM's affordable housing community that will open in the next two to three months in south Phoenix. "The opportunity for CVS and UMOM to go in together to build this complex where you've got 60 two-to-three bedroom apartments all filled with families who need it the most is a godsend," UMOM CEO Jackson Fonder said.

It is a godsend that Romero-Garcia wants her family to be a part of once they leave temporary housing. "That would be amazing," she said. "Like I've been on Phoenix's waitlist since 2016 so it's hard."

But thanks to UMOM and CVS, for the first time in a long time, Romero-Garcia is hopeful for what lies ahead. "This is a great opportunity for a lot of families to be able to get back on their feet," she said.