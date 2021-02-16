SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Chaparral High School in Scottsdale added four paws to its staff.
Crisis Canine Rocket is joining School Resource Officer Devon Lines in the hallways to interact with students and staff and help them in any way they need.
"Anything the campus needs us for, Rocket's there to provide," Officer Lines said.
Rocket is the first crisis canine for a school in Maricopa County. His primary duties include comforting students and staff, helping them decompress and bridging the gaps.
"The biggest thing about Rocket is he's kind of a bridge to communication. He opens that doorway where people who might not have a need to come talk to us, or want to come talk to us. They want to come up and say hi to Rocket and through that, we get to ask them about their day and see how things are going and kind of build that connection that we otherwise wouldn't have," Officer Lines explained. "If there is a student or staff member having a bad day, they can come, sit down with Rocket and kind of have that moment of peace to have a big fluffy teddy bear in their lap to kind of decompress and recharge a little bit and then return to class with a smile."
Already, Rocket is the most popular guy on campus.
"You see his tail start wagging and he immediately starts going up to one group of kids. He says hi to all the kids in there, they all say hi to him and then he walks right over to the next group of kids and greets all them," Officer Lines said. "He just wants to greet every single kid on campus and he never gets tired of doing it."
Rocket's role is similar to that of an emotional therapy dog.
"He is strictly a crisis canine. We like to joke that the one thing he detects is sadness. He just wants to make everybody happy. That's his trick--being everyone's friend," Officer Lines said.
Rocket has been on the job for about a month. So far, Officer Lines said he's already made a difference.
"We had one situation where a student was having some really bad anxiety so Rocket and I went there and spoke with that student and within a few minutes, that student was feeling better and was ready to go back to class," Officer Lines said. "Now, after having him for a month, I couldn't imagine doing this job without him."
Officer Lines said he and Rocket visit other schools within Scottsdale Unified School District and can help where needed.
When Rocket doesn't have his working vest on, Officer Lines says Rocket's just a normal dog who loves to play and eat treats. Though, he likes those things with the vest on too.