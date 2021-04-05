PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Cox unveiled new technology that allows people with disabilities to control their TV with their eyes. Cox's new technology called Accessible Web Remote for Contour allows those who have lost fine motor skills to browse the video guide with just a glance. It's now available for people living in Phoenix and Tucson.
"At Cox, we're always looking for ways to enhance the experience for our services, and knowing that 16% of our Americans have difficulty, functional difficulty. This is something that we were very excited about," said Andrea Katsenes from Cox Communications.
You don't even need any extra hardware. The technology uses mobility equipment you already own.
"If they have equipment at home that they rely on, say, equipment that follows your eyes or the sip and puff, or commands through a straw, that will sync up with their Contour remote and they can search the guide. They can change channels, anything they need to do," said Katsenes. "Anyone who finds it difficult to operate a remote and has this sort of equipment that they rely on day-in and day-out can utilize this. It's free and it's super easy."
Cox worked with former NFL player Steve Gleason to develop the technology.
"Working with Steve Gleason, who himself is battling ALS, really taught us that simple functions like pulling up your channel guide on your remote can be difficult for a group of Americans, which is why we teamed up with him and have come out with this," said Katsenes.
