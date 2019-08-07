DILKON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A veterinarian who relies on her pickup truck to get around the Navajo Reservation, is getting help from the community after it broke down.
"It’s just a broke pickup [truck], and there’s all these people who really want to help, who really think what I’m doing is important and want to be a part of it," said Dr. Adrienne Ruby.
Dr. Ruby's office is in a small building at the foot of a hill in Dilkon, which sits on the Navajo Reservation. She is affectionately known as the "Rez Vet."
"The town of Dilkon invited me to come down," Dr. Ruby explained. "I came down here before the turn of the century. They provided this for me. So, I’ve been working out of Dilkon, at least in this office, around 10 years."
Dr. Ruby said she grew up in Oklahoma and had dreams of becoming a veterinarian since she was 8 years old.
Once she grew tired of the busy city life, she discovered an ad in a veterinary journal from the Hopi Reservation that was looking for a vet.
"I picked up that article, and I called them and I said, 'Do you still have the opening for this veterinarian?' And they said, 'Oh, you’re the first call we’ve ever gotten,'" Dr. Ruby chuckled.
She moved to Arizona in the 90s, and the rest is history.
Ever since she opened up her office on the Navajo Nation, she's traveled near and far to help animals.
"I think the reason why I’m so popular with them is that I will go out and I will try," Dr. Ruby explained. "Almost every one of them is going to be an hour and a half from here. One of the towns is only about 50 miles, but it’s dirt road most of the way."
In June, the miles caught up to her diesel Ford pickup truck.
"Diesels last forever, but forever may have got here."
She took it to a mechanic and hasn't seen it since.
"The basic problem seems to be that all of the diesel mechanics are too busy. They don’t have enough help. They have a long waiting list," Dr. Ruby said.
In the meantime, she has no way to travel to animals in need.
"The pets, you can always find a way to get them out here. But the large animals, that’s not true," said Dr. Ruby.
She said some clients have offered to give her a ride to take care of their horses because they had no way to get them to her.
"It works, but I never have what I need. I have a horse down here. It was critically ill last week," said Dr. Ruby. "And we’d go, and I’d give him shots and then just, 'Oh, I need to go back!' So, we had to go back and forth, back and forth."
To her surprise, someone set up a GoFundMe page to help get her through this tough time.
"I was just floored. Up until that point, I have a lot of people who owe me money. I have huge bills, and I feel really bad sometimes. I think I’m such a poor business manager. What am I doing here? And then I feel unappreciated like I’m just working like a slave, and then something like this just pops up," said Dr. Ruby. "And the incredible support I’ve gotten, the things that have been said, oh my gosh! I can’t retire. I can’t leave these people. They really need me."
She said the broken down truck ended up being a blessing in disguise because she can finally see how much she's loved.
"I am just in total awe that people really do want to help me, and really do care and really want me here. That’s been the best thing about this whole thing," said Dr. Ruby.
After 50 years of working as a veterinarian, Dr. Ruby said she's not calling it quits anytime soon.
"My veterinary practice is my social contact. It’s my physical therapy. It’s my mental therapy. I keep alert. There’s a lot of stuff I have to keep up with. My brain has to work. And I think if I quit, I’d be like the Tinman. I’d turn into rust within two days," the 76-year-old said. "I’ll probably retire when my body or my brain says we can’t do this anymore."
