PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Kids at Banner Thunderbird Hospital had some special visitors Thursday to help put a smile on the young patients' faces.
Several comic book characters including, Wonder Woman and Captain Marvel, paid the hospital a visit to hand out comics to the kids.
COMICARE is an Arizona non-profit corporation that delivers donated comic books to children in medical facilities.
If you want to help, you can drop off comics at two locations.
Take your donations to Drawn To Comics, 5801 W. Glendale ave, Glendale, 85301; or, Samurai Comics West, 6808 N. Dysart Road #148, Glendale 85307.
You can also mail in your comic book donations to: Comicare, P.O. Box 7317, Goodyear, AZ 85338.
