Coffee shop in Casa Grande helping deputy's ill daughter

CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A coffee shop in the east Valley is helping a local deputy’s family this Independence Day.
Pinal County Sheriff’s Deputy Matthew Taylor’s daughter, 1-year-old Skylar, has been ill since she was born. The worst part is, Skylar’s parents aren’t even sure what is making her sick because the test she needs is very expensive.
Doctors believe she might have a pituitary gland tumor, but the test that Skylar needs to determine that costs $13,000 -- a hefty bill that is not covered by insurance.
On Thursday, July 4, Dutch Bros. Coffee in Casa Grande will donate $1 for every drink sold to the Arizona Sheriff's Foundation in honor of Skylar. All of the money donated will go directly to her medical bills, the Pinal County Sheriff's Office said.
The Dutch Bros. Coffee in Casa Grande is located on Florence Boulevard just west of Interstate 10. The shop is open until 10 p.m.
If you can't get to the coffee shop, you can still help by making an online donation at AZSheriffs.org. Click the Donate Now button on the right side of the page.
(0) comments
