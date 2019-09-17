CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Waymo's self-driving vehicles have been cruising around the East Valley since 2016, though few people have actually gotten to ride in them.
But now, the tech company is looking to expand its ridership through the Waymo One ride-hailing service.
[WATCH: Inside look at Waymo's self-driving vehicles]
"We can also open up transportation for many people who may not have access to it today. And for people who do have access to it, we can give them a ton of time back, with which they can use it to do things they actually want to do," said Saswat Panigrahi, Waymo's director of product management.
Waymo One works similarly to other ride-hailing apps. Users open it up, select where they want to go and then request a ride.
Currently, there are more than 1,000 riders in the Phoenix area who are enabled to summon the self-driving Waymo vans. The company says the vans are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
"We have people taking it to work. We have people taking it for drinks after work," Panigrahi said.
Most of the self-driving vehicles come with a spotter sitting in the driver's seat, though they aren't touching any of the van's controls as it operates.
Save for a few brisk accelerations, the ride felt smooth.
"Folks have fallen asleep, and that's a huge compliment, you know? When people feel comfortable enough in the car to do that," Panigrahi said.
Screens inside the van relay information to the rider, showing them a basic layout of what the van is sensing through its multitude of cameras, LiDAR and radar systems. Cars and trucks appear as moving cubes and pedestrians appear as dots along a stylized map.
"Explaining a variety of things, but not overwhelming you with information," Panigrahi said.
But potential users can't just download an app and go. There's a waitlist for those interested in the service.
"We just want to make sure you're living in the right territory, where we are offering this driverless service," Panigrahi said.