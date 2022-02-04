PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The pandemic has negatively impacted so many industries. But when it comes to recycling and trash services for the City of Phoenix, they're doing better than ever.
The amount of trash and recycling generated has increased during the pandemic, as residents frequently are spending more time at home. For Phoenix resident Chris Callahan, getting out of the house isn't an issue. But it has changed his habits when he's inside.
"I've certainly had a lot more recycling because we've done a lot more shopping on Amazon," Callahan said. "We're getting a lot more packages delivered."
Over the last couple of years, the rise in trash and recycling has contributed to staffing shortages for many Valley Public Works departments. But the City of Phoenix isn't one of them.
"As people leave, we're bringing people in all the time," Phoenix Assistant Public Works Director Felipe Moreno said. "So we always have people in training and keeping the coverage full."
That's allowed the city to focus on ways to increase revenue, from increasing residential fees seven dollars over the last two years to raising rates at public disposal sites.
"That's helped us to stay up with the continued growth and demands and costs associated with our business," Moreno said.
The end result? After 160 million dollars in residential monthly fee revenue last year, Phoenix is on pace for an eight million dollar increase in 2022. Couple that with an anticipated extra million dollars in disposal revenue and two million extra in recycling revenue. Moreno is already coming up with ways to best use the additional money moving forward.
"That's allowed us to be in the situation we are to be healthy with our fleet replacements, to ensure that we're meeting our debt service, we're keeping a healthy minimum operating reserve," he said.
And if there's any money left over after that? Well, Callahan already has an idea for how to use it.
"There's a lot of trash around that doesn't get put into containers," he said. "If they've got extra revenue around, I'd like to see them get engaged in some efforts to clean up more of the trash and clean up the city."