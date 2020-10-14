MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The City of Mesa has a new spooky art exhibit and scavenger hunt downtown.
The 15 different spooky sites tell different stories. It took artist Ray Villafane two weeks to set up, but it took months to create the sculptures. He talked about his purpose to create the exhibit and give people something to do during the pandemic.
"Especially during a time like this it brings even more meaning to me to help people focus more positive, in a positive direction toward laughing, smiling, feeling and realizing we do live in a magical world," Villafane said.
This is the first year Villafane made this exhibit for the city.
Here’s how the scavenger hunt works. You use a map to identify the hidden trick or treaters in the 15 different spooky sites around town. If you scope them all out, you can win prizes.
The exhibit will be up starting this weekend Saturday, October 17th running through November 8th. The whole thing is free!