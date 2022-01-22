MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The City of Mesa is looking to pay a group of artists to create about 20 murals in the Asian District.
The two-mile stretch along Dobson Road features 70 Asian businesses, including retail stores, restaurants, and grocery stores. The area is growing, and the city wants to bring artwork there.
"Celebrating Asian culture giving people an opportunity to get a window into these diverse cultures," the Director of Mesa Arts and Culture Cindy Ornstein said. "What a fantastic canvas for adding art that really brings that culture to life and helps celebrate it with the community."
Mesa is known for its artwork, and they have the largest Arts center in the Southwest. The city hopes new artwork can go up along businesses in the Asian District. Ornstein says the art not only looks nice, but it can help the economy.
"The Asian district could be celebrated and gain attention and really emphasize its wonderful vibrancy," Ornstein says.
The city wants to hire artists for this job, and the deadline to apply is February 25th. Visit selectmesa.com to apply.
Ornstein says the work should begin this spring. The artists will likely stop during the summer months and continue work in the fall.