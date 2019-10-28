PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The mesmerizing acrobatic and creative show, Cirque du Soleil announces it will bring two new arena shows to three different Arizona cities in the Spring of 2020.
The first performance named OVO arrives in Phoenix for the first time at Talking Stick Resort Arena, February 20-23, 2020 for six performances.
This show has been seen by over six million people and has toured to 24 countries in North America, South America, Europe and Asia since its original premiere in 2009.
OVO, meaning “egg” in Portuguese, is a reckless rush into a colorful ecosystem, where insects work, eat, crawl, flutter, play, fight and look for love in a non-stop riot of energy and movement.
Cirque du Soleil’s second arena show, AXEL, is a brand new ice performance.
The production will take place in Prescott Valley, March 19-21, 2020 for four performances at Findlay Toyota Center and then in Tucson at the Tucson Convention Center for six performances on April 17-19, 2020.
Advance tickets for OVO and AXEL are available online to Club Cirque members from October 28 through Nov. 1. The Club Cirque membership is free and includes access to advance tickets, special offers and exclusive behind the scenes information. Click here to join.
Tickets for the general public will be available starting Friday, November 1, 2019 at 10 a.m. Tickets start at $44 for adults (subject to change) with senior, military, student discounts and family four-packs available.