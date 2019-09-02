PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix Olive Garden gave back on Labor Day and fed Phoenix police officers.
Workers from the restaurant in the Christown Spectrum showed up to the Mountain View Precinct on Monday with bags of free food for the officers.
"We appreciate the job they do each and every single day, and this is just one way we can say thank you," said Angel Martinez with Olive Garden.
There were containers full of salad, pasta, and those infamous breadsticks.
"They give so much each day for us," Martinez said. "It's just a small token."
The gesture was part of a coordinated nationwide effort by Olive Garden to give back to first responders. More than 850 restaurants participated and made a special lunch for police or firefighters.
The police officers in Phoenix appreciated it.
"It's really nice we're being thanked by a corporation that the community loves, saying, 'Hey thanks for being awesome and doing what you do,'" said Janetta McAlonan, a police aide with the Phoenix Police Department. "It really makes us feel good, and it makes us feel like, yeah, we are doing good things out here."
This is the 18th year Olive Garden has given back to local first responders with a special lunch.