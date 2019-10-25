(3TV/CBS 5) -- A historic steam locomotive rolled through Arizona earlier this month to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the completion of the Transcontinental Railroad.
"It was 150 years ago that they drove the final spike into the railroad system that connected the country coast to coast," said Chopperguy Bruce Haffner, as Arizona's Family news chopper followed Union Pacific’s “Big Boy 4014” from overhead.
Bruce gave us a bird's-eye view as the locomotive made its way across our state, from Yuma to Casa Grande, with stops in Mohawk and Gila Bend along the way.
Big Boy 4014 was originally delivered to Union Pacific in 1941, and recently underwent a two-year restoration.
"For 30 years they were told it would never happen; they were told it was impossible," said Ed Dickens, an engineer with the Union Pacific Railroad. "Well, here you are, looking at the impossible right in front of you."
The behemoth 14-wheeled steam locomotive is 132 feet long and weighs 1.2 million pounds.
"It's actually quite graceful," said Dickens. "You can make it move very accurately."
From Bruce's vantage point in the sky, you could see hundreds of folks on the ground, lining the track to see it steam in.
"It brings back a lot of memories, and it's really fun to meet with all of these people and you all have this in common," said Rick Hogan, who came to check out the locomotive.
